Chinese rescue teams leave Myanmar after completing mission

Xinhua) 13:19, April 09, 2025

NAY PYI TAW, Myanmar, April 9 (Xinhua) -- The China Search and Rescue Team, the China International Search and Rescue Team, and the search and rescue team from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region left Myanmar on Wednesday after completing their mission in the earthquake-stricken areas.

Before their departure, a ceremony was held at Myanmar's Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Ministry. Soe Win, vice chairman of the State Administration Council, presented a letter of gratitude to the Chinese teams.

The teams have boarded four Chinese Air Force planes to return home from Myanmar's capital Nay Pyi Taw.

Myanmar's Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs U Lwin Oo, and Cao Jing, chargé d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar, saw them off at the airport.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)