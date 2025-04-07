Myanmar's SAC chairman expresses gratitude to Chinese rescue teams

Myanmar's State Administration Council (SAC) Chairman Min Aung Hlaing (2nd R, front) visits the camp of Chinese rescue teams in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 6, 2025. Min Aung Hlaing expressed his gratitude to all members of the China Search and Rescue Team, the China International Search and Rescue Team, and a rescue team from China's Hong Kong for their full-force disaster response in Myanmar following the 7.9-magnitude earthquake. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

MANDALAY, Myanmar, April 6 (Xinhua) -- Myanmar's State Administration Council (SAC) Chairman Min Aung Hlaing visited the camp of Chinese rescue teams in Mandalay on Sunday, to express his gratitude to all members of the China Search and Rescue Team, the China International Search and Rescue Team, and a rescue team from China's Hong Kong for their full-force disaster response in Myanmar following the 7.9-magnitude earthquake.

The arrival of Chinese rescue teams to provide support from afar exemplified the profound "Paukphaw" (fraternal) friendship between the two countries, Min Aung Hlaing said.

Chinese rescue teams possess extensive experience in cross-border search and rescue operations, and Myanmar looks forward to strengthening communication with China to expand cooperation in emergency response, disaster prevention, and mitigation efforts, he added.

Chinese Consul General in Mandalay Gao Ping and Mandalay Region Chief Minister U Myo Aung attended the meeting. As of April 6, Chinese rescue teams have successfully rescued nine survivors in Myanmar.

