Second batch of emergency humanitarian aid supplies by Chinese gov't arrives in Myanmar

Xinhua) 14:33, April 03, 2025

The second batch of emergency humanitarian aid supplies dispatched by the Chinese government arrives at Yangon International Airport in Yangon, Myanmar, April 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

YANGON, April 3 (Xinhua) -- The second batch of emergency humanitarian aid supplies dispatched by the Chinese government arrived at Yangon International Airport in Myanmar on Thursday.

The second batch of aid supplies includes 800 tents, 2,000 blankets, 3,000 boxes of biscuits, 2,000 boxes of mineral water and other urgently needed supplies. The supplies were transported to Yangon by a chartered flight from China.

The first batch of emergency humanitarian aid supplies dispatched by the Chinese government for earthquake disaster relief arrived in Myanmar on March 31.

Li Ming, spokesperson for China International Development Cooperation Agency, said that China is willing to continue providing assistance to the people in the disaster-stricken areas based on Myanmar's needs, supporting their efforts to overcome the disaster as soon as possible.

He expressed confidence that with the joint efforts of China and the international community, the people of Myanmar will surely be able to overcome the disaster and rebuild their homes at an early date.

The second batch of emergency humanitarian aid supplies dispatched by the Chinese government arrives at Yangon International Airport in Yangon, Myanmar, April 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

The second batch of emergency humanitarian aid supplies dispatched by the Chinese government arrives at Yangon International Airport in Yangon, Myanmar, April 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

The second batch of emergency humanitarian aid supplies dispatched by the Chinese government arrives at Yangon International Airport in Yangon, Myanmar, April 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

The second batch of emergency humanitarian aid supplies dispatched by the Chinese government arrives at Yangon International Airport in Yangon, Myanmar, April 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

The second batch of emergency humanitarian aid supplies dispatched by the Chinese government arrives at Yangon International Airport in Yangon, Myanmar, April 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

The second batch of emergency humanitarian aid supplies for earthquake disaster relief dispatched by the Chinese government arrives at Yangon International Airport in Yangon, Myanmar, April 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

The second batch of emergency humanitarian aid supplies for earthquake disaster relief dispatched by the Chinese government arrives at Yangon International Airport in Yangon, Myanmar, April 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

The second batch of emergency humanitarian aid supplies for earthquake disaster relief dispatched by the Chinese government arrives at Yangon International Airport in Yangon, Myanmar, April 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

The second batch of emergency humanitarian aid supplies for earthquake disaster relief dispatched by the Chinese government arrives at Yangon International Airport in Yangon, Myanmar, April 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)