Chinese rescuers extricate survivor trapped for 125 hours in Myanmar's Mandalay

Xinhua) 15:40, April 03, 2025

A member of a rescue team from China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) (L) and a member of China Search and Rescue Team carry out search and rescue operations in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 2, 2025.

The Chinese rescuers successfully extricated a male survivor at a hotel on Wednesday afternoon in Mandalay. The man, an employee of the E-outfitting Golden Country Hotel, had been trapped for nearly 125 hours and was in stable condition when rescued. (Security Bureau of HKSAR government/Handout via Xinhua)

A member of a rescue team from China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) (L) and a member of a volunteer team from China's Shenzhen city carry out search and rescue operations in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 2, 2025.

The Chinese rescuers successfully extricated a male survivor at a hotel on Wednesday afternoon in Mandalay. The man, an employee of the E-outfitting Golden Country Hotel, had been trapped for nearly 125 hours and was in stable condition when rescued. (Security Bureau of HKSAR government/Handout via Xinhua)

Members of a rescue team from China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) carry out search and rescue operations in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 2, 2025.

The Chinese rescuers successfully extricated a male survivor at a hotel on Wednesday afternoon in Mandalay. The man, an employee of the E-outfitting Golden Country Hotel, had been trapped for nearly 125 hours and was in stable condition when rescued. (Security Bureau of HKSAR government/Handout via Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)