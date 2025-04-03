Chinese rescuers extricate survivor trapped for 125 hours in Myanmar's Mandalay
A member of a rescue team from China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) (L) and a member of China Search and Rescue Team carry out search and rescue operations in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 2, 2025.
The Chinese rescuers successfully extricated a male survivor at a hotel on Wednesday afternoon in Mandalay. The man, an employee of the E-outfitting Golden Country Hotel, had been trapped for nearly 125 hours and was in stable condition when rescued. (Security Bureau of HKSAR government/Handout via Xinhua)
A member of a rescue team from China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) (L) and a member of a volunteer team from China's Shenzhen city carry out search and rescue operations in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 2, 2025.
The Chinese rescuers successfully extricated a male survivor at a hotel on Wednesday afternoon in Mandalay. The man, an employee of the E-outfitting Golden Country Hotel, had been trapped for nearly 125 hours and was in stable condition when rescued. (Security Bureau of HKSAR government/Handout via Xinhua)
Members of a rescue team from China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) carry out search and rescue operations in Mandalay, Myanmar, April 2, 2025.
The Chinese rescuers successfully extricated a male survivor at a hotel on Wednesday afternoon in Mandalay. The man, an employee of the E-outfitting Golden Country Hotel, had been trapped for nearly 125 hours and was in stable condition when rescued. (Security Bureau of HKSAR government/Handout via Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese rescuers continue operations in central Myanmar amid heated wave
- Second batch of emergency humanitarian aid supplies by Chinese gov't arrives in Myanmar
- China launches DeepSeek-based emergency translation platform, supporting Myanmar quake relief efforts
- China dispatches largest rescue team, saves nine survivors in Myanmar earthquake
- Chinese government dispatches second batch of emergency humanitarian aid to Myanmar
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.