Chinese rescuers continue operations in central Myanmar amid heated wave

Xinhua) 14:58, April 03, 2025

MANDALAY, Myanmar, April 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese rescuers are continuing search and rescue operations in hard-hit Mandalay, central Myanmar following the 7.9-magnitude earthquake last week, and have so far rescued 9 survivors from the rubble.

On Wednesday, Chinese rescue teams continued joint operations. They verified possible trapped locations through multiple channels. A total of nine batches with 71 personnel were deployed, and over 20 buildings were searched, covering an area of more than 10,000 square meters.

On Wednesday afternoon, a male survivor was successfully extricated at a hotel in Mandalay, after being trapped for over 120 hours. The man was in stable condition when rescued.

The China Search and Rescue Team has been leading the dynamic aggregation and update of rescue operations by Chinese teams, marking rescue point coordinates to form a "map" to enhance information sharing and improve search and rescue efficiency.

Due to the persistently high temperatures in the disaster-hit area, with daytime temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius, and the increasing presence of mosquitoes at the operation sites, the China International Search and Rescue Team has taken the lead in carrying out epidemic prevention and disinfection work at team camps and rescue sites. The teams have also been strengthening health monitoring for team members and providing medical consultations for local residents.

