5th batch of emergency humanitarian aid supplies by Chinese gov't arrives in Myanmar
(Xinhua) 14:16, April 09, 2025
YANGON, April 9 (Xinhua) -- The fifth batch of emergency humanitarian aid supplies dispatched by the Chinese government arrived at Yangon International Airport in Myanmar on Wednesday.
The aid supplies include 266 tents, 20,000 mosquito nets, 9,000 tarpaulins, and 2,000 boxes of instant noodles, with a total weight of over 91 tons.
