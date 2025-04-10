Chinese rescue teams arrive in Beijing from Myanmar

Xinhua) 09:01, April 10, 2025

Members of the China Search and Rescue Team arrive in Beijing, capital of China, April 9, 2025. The China Search and Rescue Team, the China International Search and Rescue Team, and the search and rescue team from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region arrived in Beijing from Myanmar's capital Nay Pyi Taw on Wednesday after completing their mission in Myanmar's earthquake-stricken areas. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

People present flowers to welcome the rescue team members in Beijing, capital of China, April 9, 2025. The China Search and Rescue Team, the China International Search and Rescue Team, and the search and rescue team from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region arrived in Beijing from Myanmar's capital Nay Pyi Taw on Wednesday after completing their mission in Myanmar's earthquake-stricken areas. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

