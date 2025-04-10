Chinese rescue teams arrive in Beijing from Myanmar
Members of the China Search and Rescue Team arrive in Beijing, capital of China, April 9, 2025. The China Search and Rescue Team, the China International Search and Rescue Team, and the search and rescue team from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region arrived in Beijing from Myanmar's capital Nay Pyi Taw on Wednesday after completing their mission in Myanmar's earthquake-stricken areas. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
Members of the search and rescue team from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region arrive in Beijing, capital of China, April 9, 2025. The China Search and Rescue Team, the China International Search and Rescue Team, and the search and rescue team from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region arrived in Beijing from Myanmar's capital Nay Pyi Taw on Wednesday after completing their mission in Myanmar's earthquake-stricken areas. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
People present flowers to welcome the rescue team members in Beijing, capital of China, April 9, 2025. The China Search and Rescue Team, the China International Search and Rescue Team, and the search and rescue team from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region arrived in Beijing from Myanmar's capital Nay Pyi Taw on Wednesday after completing their mission in Myanmar's earthquake-stricken areas. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
Members of the China International Search and Rescue Team arrive in Beijing, capital of China, April 9, 2025. The China Search and Rescue Team, the China International Search and Rescue Team, and the search and rescue team from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region arrived in Beijing from Myanmar's capital Nay Pyi Taw on Wednesday after completing their mission in Myanmar's earthquake-stricken areas. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
