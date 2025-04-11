China to send another batch of emergency humanitarian supplies to Myanmar

Xinhua) 08:27, April 11, 2025

BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- China will send another batch of emergency humanitarian supplies to Myanmar, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian shared details on China's earthquake rescue and relief assistance to Myanmar at a daily news briefing in response to a related query.

According to Lin, China was the first country that announced emergency assistance to Myanmar, sent rescue forces to the country, and set up settlement centers in the affected areas. "The Chinese rescue team found the first trapped survivor," he said.

"More than 30 rescue teams of over 600 members rushed to Myanmar for rescue work and we offered several batches of supplies, which demonstrated China's speed, contribution and kindness," he said. "This is warmly welcomed and appreciated by the people in Myanmar," he added.

"As a friendly neighbor and 'pauk-phaw' brother, China has decided to send another batch of emergency humanitarian supplies, which include the most needed refined oil, prefabricated houses, operating rooms, medicines, and vaccines," he said.

"China will also dispatch medical and epidemic prevention experts for treatment and disinfection, as well as experts to examine, assess, reinforce, and repair affected buildings and cultural relics," Lin added.

The spokesperson noted that China will continue to promote the China-Myanmar "pauk-phaw" friendship and, upholding the spirit of the China-Myanmar community with a shared future, help the people in Myanmar overcome difficulties and rebuild their homes.

