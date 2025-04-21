7th batch of emergency humanitarian aid supplies by Chinese gov't arrives in quake-hit Myanmar

Xinhua) 08:13, April 21, 2025

The seventh batch of emergency humanitarian aid supplies dispatched by the Chinese government arrives at Yangon International Airport in Myanmar on April 20, 2025. The aid supplies include 800,000 boxes of amoxicillin capsules, 122,000 bottles of paracetamol and mannitol injection, 225,000 boxes of cefradine capsules, and 480,000 bottles of ibuprofen tablets, with a total weight of 95 tons. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)

YANGON, April 20 (Xinhua) -- The seventh batch of emergency humanitarian aid supplies dispatched by the Chinese government on Sunday arrived at Yangon International Airport, Myanmar, which was hit by a devastating 7.9-magnitude earthquake on March 28.

The aid supplies include 800,000 boxes of amoxicillin capsules, 122,000 bottles of paracetamol and mannitol injection, 225,000 boxes of cefradine capsules, and 480,000 bottles of ibuprofen tablets, with a total weight of 95 tons.

The earthquake has claimed 3,726 lives and injuring 5,105 people, with 129 others remaining unaccounted for as of April 18, according to Myanmar's official data.

