Feature: Cooperation with China to boost Thailand's space industry development

BANGKOK, April 18 (Xinhua) -- Aerospace-related elements can be seen everywhere in Thailand's Space Krenovation Park, located in Sriracha, Chonburi Province, about two hours' drive southeast from Bangkok.

Research and development institutions such as the Space Technology Center and the National Satellite Manufacturing Center from Geo-informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) are located in the park.

In front of the exhibition area of THEOS-2, Thailand's low earth orbit satellite, Atipat Wattanuntachai, the mechanical lead engineer of the Satellite Manufacturing Division of the GISTDA, pointed to a vibration testing equipment and said that the machine is from China and can evaluate the performance and reliability of the satellite through vibration testing, providing guarantee for the launch and operation of the satellite.

"Thanks for China's support for Thailand in the space technology field, the cooperation with China has promoted the rapid development of Thailand's space industry," Atipat said.

The GISTDA is a national public agency affiliated to Thailand's Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation. The purpose of the agency is to promote the development of aerospace and geographic information technology in Thailand, as well as satellite development and satellite remote sensing image services.

Phee Choosri, deputy executive director of the GISTDA, said that China is an important partner in the fields of Thailand's aerospace technology and geographic information. Currently, the GISTDA has collaborated with more than 10 Chinese organizations in these fields, covering from applied research to upstream industries and even space exploration.

Last year, China and Thailand signed two memorandums of understanding to cooperate on exploration and peaceful use of outer space as well as on an international lunar research station.

The lunar sample from China's Chang'e-5 mission was exhibited in Thailand for the first time in July last year, attracting a large number of Thai people to visit.

And China's Chang'e-7 lunar exploration mission will have onboard a Thailand-developed global space weather monitoring device, which is designed to observe cosmic radiation and space weather from the lunar perspective.

"Space exploration is a mission that Thailand attaches great importance to. And the cooperation with China in Chang'e mission provides Thailand with the opportunity to get involved in high-tech projects, promoting the development of Thai space technology, and cultivating Thai talents in the fields of aerospace technology," said Phee.

The cooperation between China and Thailand in space technology has been continuously deepening in recent years. China successfully retrieved its first reusable and returnable test satellite, Shijian-19 in October last year, and Shijian-19 has carried payloads from foreign countries including Thailand and Pakistan.

Phee said that China's Shijian-19 provided Thailand with the payloads opportunity to send Thai high-quality rice seeds into space, with the goal of cultivating rice that can withstand harsh environments, contributing to national food security and the future development of the space economy.

Talent cultivation is also a focus of the cooperation in aerospace technology between China and Thailand. The GISTDA has worked with China's Wuhan University to offer a master degree program in geographic information science.

Thailand is also a member of the Asia-Pacific Space Cooperation Organization (APSCO), headquartered in Beijing, which has carried out various exchange activities in space technology, including satellite development and human resource development.

Atipat said the greatest beneficiaries of these projects are the young generation who have space dreams. Through cooperation and exchanges or further studies in China, these young Thai people have learned cutting-edge technologies in the aerospace field, further igniting their space dreams.

"China is one of the world's leading aerospace powers and an important promoter of the global space economy and industry. Deepening cooperation with China in the aerospace field will bring many important opportunities and benefits to Thailand," said Phee.

He hoped Thailand's space technology can reach the world's leading level and occupy a place in the future space economy.

