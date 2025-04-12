Chinese FM meets Thai princess Sirindhorn

Xinhua) 10:48, April 12, 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of the Kingdom of Thailand in Beijing, capital of China, April 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, April 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of the Kingdom of Thailand in Beijing on Friday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, first conveyed President Xi Jinping's cordial greetings to King Maha Vajiralongkorn, and expressed condolences regarding the casualties and property damage caused by the earthquake in Thailand.

Recognizing Princess Sirindhorn as a close friend of the Chinese people and an envoy of China-Thailand friendship, Wang said that Sirindhorn has witnessed the achievements of China's reform and opening-up in her 55 visits across China and told Thai people the story of the Chinese modernization, which greatly promoted bilateral exchanges.

Wang said China is willing to work with Thailand to take the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic ties between the two nations as an opportunity to yield a next golden 50 years of China-Thailand friendship, bringing more welfare to the two peoples.

Sirindhorn said the Thai royal family treasures the friendship with China, and Thailand benefits from the pragmatic cooperation on agriculture, technology and culture with China, willing to promote the in-depth development of Thailand-China friendship.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Zhong Wenxing)