Thai princess Sirindhorn to visit China
(Xinhua) 16:16, April 03, 2025
BEIJING, April 3 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of the Chinese government, Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of the Kingdom of Thailand will visit China from April 7 to 13, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Thursday.
