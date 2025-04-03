China-Thailand 2025 joint naval training concludes in south China

GUANGZHOU, April 2 (Xinhua) -- Joint naval training between China and Thailand, code-named Blue Strike-2025, concluded on Wednesday in Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province.

The eight-day joint exercise, themed "maritime counterterrorism and disaster relief," involved naval vessels and marine units from both sides.

The training covered a range of subjects, including joint maritime strike operations, maritime search and rescue. In addition, the two sides held discussions, exchange activities, mutual visits, and cultural and sports events.

This marks the sixth instance of such joint training organized by China and Thailand. Through the training, the two navies have improved their combat capabilities and collaboration, laying a solid foundation for deepening military cooperation and strengthening friendship and mutual trust.

