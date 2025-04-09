Senior Chinese legislator meets Thai princess Sirindhorn

Xinhua) 08:46, April 09, 2025

Tie Ning, vice chairperson of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, attends a China-Thailand friendly exchange event and meets with Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of the Kingdom of Thailand in Beijing, capital of China, April 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- Tie Ning, vice chairperson of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, on Tuesday attended a China-Thailand friendly exchange event and met with Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of the Kingdom of Thailand in Beijing.

Welcoming Princess Sirindhorn's visit to China, Tie asked the princess to convey Chinese President Xi Jinping's cordial greetings and best wishes to King Maha Vajiralongkorn. Tie expressed high appreciation for the princess' significant contribution to enhancing China-Thailand friendship.

Noting that this year marks the 50th anniversary of China-Thailand diplomatic relations as well as the "Golden Jubilee of China-Thailand Friendship," Tie expressed China's willingness to work with Thailand for new progress in building a China-Thailand community with a shared future.

Sirindhorn said she feels the warmth and friendship of the Chinese people whenever she visits China, wishing for an everlasting friendship between the two countries.

