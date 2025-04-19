Former UK government minister: UK and China have always traded together, and will always continue to do so

"It's massive, it's huge, and it's an exciting experience," said Lord Ed Vaizey, former UK Minister of Culture, Media and Sport and senior advisor to New Horizon Global, a UK based investment firm, sharing his impressions of the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE).

This year, the United Kingdom is the guest country of honor, occupying an exhibition space of over 1,300 square meters, showcasing 53 renowned brands across various industries, including fashion, beauty, homeware, health, and jewelry. The UK's presence at the 2025 expo has more than doubled compared to previous years.

"The UK and China have always traded together, and we will always continue to do so," Vaizey said, emphasizing the enduring nature of the bilateral trade relationship. He sees the expo as an important platform for strengthening these ties, bringing British companies closer to Chinese consumers and businesses.

"This is an opportunity for British companies to not only meet potential buyers but also collaborate with Chinese manufacturers producing similar products," he explained. Vaizey points to an eye mask he discovered at the event—designed to help with screen fatigue—as an example of a product that could easily be marketed in the UK.

As China's only national-level exhibition focused on consumer products, the CIPCE plays a pivotal role in enhancing global market connectivity. Vaizey believes that the expo offers invaluable opportunities for business leaders to form partnerships and exchange ideas. "There are tens of thousands of people attending from across China, making this a unique opportunity for British brands to connect and potentially strike deals with Chinese counterparts," he said.

Looking ahead, Vaizey is excited about Hainan's Free Trade Port (FTP). He said Free Trade Ports help facilitate the movement of goods and capital, and Hainan's FTP will offer British companies better access to the Chinese market.

Vaizey also recognizes the cultural dimension of the expo, underscoring the importance of fostering deeper cultural exchanges between the two countries. "China's rich cultural heritage—ranging from dance and music to art and film—is something we deeply value in the UK," he said, adding that cultural exchanges like the Terracotta Warriors exhibition in Liverpool demonstrate how culture can generate substantial economic benefits. This cultural collaboration, Vaizey believes, will be essential for strengthening mutual understanding and driving further economic growth.

Concluding his thoughts, Vaizey believes that the enduring relationship between the UK and China will continue to flourish, benefiting both nations economically and culturally. "It's crucial that we continue to engage, enjoy each other's culture, and collaborate on the huge potential we both bring to the table."

Xu Jiawen, as an intern, also contributed to this article.

