French enterprises show confidence in Chinese market at consumer products expo

Xinhua) 09:28, April 17, 2025

The opening ceremomy of the French National Pavilion is held at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhou Huimin)

HAIKOU, April 16 (Xinhua) -- Inside the French National Pavilion at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), crowds of visitors are exploring, inquiring, and shopping.

Held from April 13 to 18 in Haikou, capital of Hainan Province, south China, the 5th edition of CICPE attracted a dynamic and ambitious French delegation this year.

The pavilion showcases 12 iconic French brands, highlighting French expertise in sectors like luxury goods, beauty and health, agri-food, and wines and spirits.

Their strong presence reflects the commitment of French enterprises to expand their footprints in China and strengthen long-term engagement in a constantly evolving market.

"All the companies represented in the French Pavilion are committed to long-term development in China, particularly in Hainan. They contribute significantly to the local and national economy," said Sylvain Fourrire, the consul general of France in Guangzhou, during the pavilion's opening ceremony.

For exhibitors, CICPE serves as a strategic platform. Zhuang Fei, vice president of Gense Groupe, sees the expo as a valuable opportunity to enhance the visibility of his dietary supplement brand Angeldor.

According to Zhuang, the expo has enabled him to establish local partnerships, better understand Chinese consumer preferences, and experience the vitality and growing openness of the Chinese market.

A similar sentiment is shared by Hugues de la Chevasnerie, CEO of French cosmetics brand Payot, who described his first participation in the CICPE as a meaningful experience. He highlighted the expo's strong energy and the promising development potential he sees in an environment where businesses and local authorities collaborate closely.

Following its recent acquisition by Chinese group Ushopal, Payot aims to accelerate its growth in China.

Willy Courtel, CEO of Laboratoires Super Diet, also expressed optimism. Specializing in phytotherapy, the company is participating in the CICPE for the first time to give its natural products more exposure.

He noted that China is a vast market with a clear interest in natural and responsible products. He stressed the importance of staying attuned to market trends and working with local partners to meet evolving consumer expectations.

As for the wine industry, Ramel Franois Flix, CEO of Vignerons du Castelas, also emphasized quality as a strategy to attract Chinese customers. He found that local consumers value pure wines with no additives and described the CICPE as an essential opportunity to expand networks and strengthen brand presence.

To him, Hainan, where high-end tourism and luxury consumption meet, serves as a strategic entry point to the broader Chinese market.

A similar vision is shared by Pierre Lannier, a French family-owned watchmaker, showcasing models entirely made in France. Company representative Laura Burgun highlighted the importance of adapting to local characteristics, particularly in digital communication. She said that Chinese online social media platforms like Xiaohongshu, or "rednote," are crucial for attracting young Chinese consumers.

People visit the French National Pavilion at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhou Huimin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)