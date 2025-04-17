Chinese brands showcased at ongoing CICPE in Haikou

Xinhua) 08:39, April 17, 2025

Visitors look at products themed on Chinese movie "Ne Zha 2" at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 16, 2025. From intangible cultural heritage skills to technological trendy products, Chinese brands showcased its charm at the ongoing CICPE in Haikou, attracting the attention of many visitors. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

This photo shows a Yaozhou kiln porcelain at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2025. From intangible cultural heritage skills to technological trendy products, Chinese brands showcased its charm at the ongoing CICPE in Haikou, attracting the attention of many visitors. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A visitor learns about iFLYTEK product at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 16, 2025. From intangible cultural heritage skills to technological trendy products, Chinese brands showcased its charm at the ongoing CICPE in Haikou, attracting the attention of many visitors. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

This photo shows a passenger-carrying drone at the booth of EHang at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 14, 2025. From intangible cultural heritage skills to technological trendy products, Chinese brands showcased its charm at the ongoing CICPE in Haikou, attracting the attention of many visitors. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Visitors look at an AITO M8 vehicle at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 16, 2025. From intangible cultural heritage skills to technological trendy products, Chinese brands showcased its charm at the ongoing CICPE in Haikou, attracting the attention of many visitors. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Visitors look at a new energy vehicle at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 16, 2025. From intangible cultural heritage skills to technological trendy products, Chinese brands showcased its charm at the ongoing CICPE in Haikou, attracting the attention of many visitors. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Visitors look at a porcelain exhibit at the booth of Jingdezhen during the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 16, 2025. From intangible cultural heritage skills to technological trendy products, Chinese brands showcased its charm at the ongoing CICPE in Haikou, attracting the attention of many visitors. (Xinhua/Sun Xiaotian)

A visitor tries a pair of earphones at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2025. From intangible cultural heritage skills to technological trendy products, Chinese brands showcased its charm at the ongoing CICPE in Haikou, attracting the attention of many visitors. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A visitor looks at bicycles of Chinese brand at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 16, 2025. From intangible cultural heritage skills to technological trendy products, Chinese brands showcased its charm at the ongoing CICPE in Haikou, attracting the attention of many visitors. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Children showcase clothes of Chinese brands during a fashion show at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 16, 2025. From intangible cultural heritage skills to technological trendy products, Chinese brands showcased its charm at the ongoing CICPE in Haikou, attracting the attention of many visitors. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This photo shows waterproof headphones for swimming at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2025. From intangible cultural heritage skills to technological trendy products, Chinese brands showcased its charm at the ongoing CICPE in Haikou, attracting the attention of many visitors. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Exhibitors show jade accessories to visitors at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 16, 2025. From intangible cultural heritage skills to technological trendy products, Chinese brands showcased its charm at the ongoing CICPE in Haikou, attracting the attention of many visitors. (Xinhua/Sun Xiaotian)

Visitors look at a humanoid robot at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 16, 2025. From intangible cultural heritage skills to technological trendy products, Chinese brands showcased its charm at the ongoing CICPE in Haikou, attracting the attention of many visitors. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

A foreign visitor shows a Chinese product at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 16, 2025. From intangible cultural heritage skills to technological trendy products, Chinese brands showcased its charm at the ongoing CICPE in Haikou, attracting the attention of many visitors. (Xinhua/Sun Xiaotian)

A visitor looks at a porcelain exhibit at the booth of Jingdezhen during the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 16, 2025. From intangible cultural heritage skills to technological trendy products, Chinese brands showcased its charm at the ongoing CICPE in Haikou, attracting the attention of many visitors. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Visitors look at a humanoid robot at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2025. From intangible cultural heritage skills to technological trendy products, Chinese brands showcased its charm at the ongoing CICPE in Haikou, attracting the attention of many visitors. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Visitors look at an AITO M8 vehicle at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 16, 2025. From intangible cultural heritage skills to technological trendy products, Chinese brands showcased its charm at the ongoing CICPE in Haikou, attracting the attention of many visitors. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

A visitor looks at porcelain exhibits at the booth of Jingdezhen during the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 16, 2025. From intangible cultural heritage skills to technological trendy products, Chinese brands showcased its charm at the ongoing CICPE in Haikou, attracting the attention of many visitors. (Xinhua/Sun Xiaotian)

Visitors look at a demonstration of a robot dog at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 16, 2025. From intangible cultural heritage skills to technological trendy products, Chinese brands showcased its charm at the ongoing CICPE in Haikou, attracting the attention of many visitors. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Visitors try specialties of Harbin at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 16, 2025. From intangible cultural heritage skills to technological trendy products, Chinese brands showcased its charm at the ongoing CICPE in Haikou, attracting the attention of many visitors. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)