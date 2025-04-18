5th China International Consumer Products Expo sees 92 billion yuan in intended deals

HAIKOU, April 18 (Xinhua) -- The 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) attracted the participation of a record-breaking 1,767 companies and 4,209 consumer brands from 71 countries and regions this year, according to a press briefing on Friday.

Events targeting global brands, e-commerce and country-specific suppliers led to 52 intended cooperation agreements, the value of which amounted to approximately 92 billion yuan (about 12.6 billion U.S. dollars), said Zeng Rong, chief economist at Hainan provincial bureau of international economic development.

Countries including Slovakia, Singapore, Brazil, Armenia and Kazakhstan debuted their national pavilions at this year's CICPE in south China's Hainan Province. The United Kingdom, as the 2025 guest country of honor, occupied an exhibition area of over 1,300 square meters, showcasing 53 brands across the fashion, beauty, homeware, health and jewelry industries, doubling its 2024 presence.

More than 60,000 professional purchasers attended -- representing a 10 percent increase from last year. In tandem with the expo, the Ministry of Commerce also launched the "Shopping in China" campaign to stimulate domestic consumption, and introduced a dedicated exhibition to facilitate cooperation between foreign trade firms and domestic purchasers.

Preparations for the 6th CICPE are underway, with hundreds of companies already registered or signed on to participate in the next edition of this event.

