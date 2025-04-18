5th CICPE opens to general public in Haikou

Xinhua) 08:27, April 18, 2025

People watch a robot show at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 17, 2025. The 5th CICPE opened its door to general public on Thursday, showcasing goods and services across sectors such as technology, healthcare, culture, tourism, and sports. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

A visitor interacts with a robot at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 17, 2025. The 5th CICPE opened its door to general public on Thursday, showcasing goods and services across sectors such as technology, healthcare, culture, tourism, and sports. (Xinhua/Sun Xiaotian)

People visit the Fashion Lifestyle exhibition area of the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 17, 2025. The 5th CICPE opened its door to general public on Thursday, showcasing goods and services across sectors such as technology, healthcare, culture, tourism, and sports. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

People watch a fashion show at the Fashion Lifestyle exhibition area of the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 17, 2025. The 5th CICPE opened its door to general public on Thursday, showcasing goods and services across sectors such as technology, healthcare, culture, tourism, and sports. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Visitors watch a Qiong Opera performance at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 17, 2025. The 5th CICPE opened its door to general public on Thursday, showcasing goods and services across sectors such as technology, healthcare, culture, tourism, and sports. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

People visit the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 17, 2025. The 5th CICPE opened its door to general public on Thursday, showcasing goods and services across sectors such as technology, healthcare, culture, tourism, and sports. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

People visit the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 17, 2025. The 5th CICPE opened its door to general public on Thursday, showcasing goods and services across sectors such as technology, healthcare, culture, tourism, and sports. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

People visit the Domestic Brands Zone of the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 17, 2025. The 5th CICPE opened its door to general public on Thursday, showcasing goods and services across sectors such as technology, healthcare, culture, tourism, and sports. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

People visit the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 17, 2025. The 5th CICPE opened its door to general public on Thursday, showcasing goods and services across sectors such as technology, healthcare, culture, tourism, and sports. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

An exhibitor from Uzbekistan introduces products to a visitor at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 17, 2025. The 5th CICPE opened its door to general public on Thursday, showcasing goods and services across sectors such as technology, healthcare, culture, tourism, and sports. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

A staff member helps a child try on headphones at a booth during the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 17, 2025. The 5th CICPE opened its door to general public on Thursday, showcasing goods and services across sectors such as technology, healthcare, culture, tourism, and sports. (Xinhua/Sun Xiaotian)

A women takes a selfie at the Fashion Lifestyle exhibition area of the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 17, 2025. The 5th CICPE opened its door to general public on Thursday, showcasing goods and services across sectors such as technology, healthcare, culture, tourism, and sports. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Visitors pose for photo at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 17, 2025. The 5th CICPE opened its door to general public on Thursday, showcasing goods and services across sectors such as technology, healthcare, culture, tourism, and sports. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

People visit the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 17, 2025. The 5th CICPE opened its door to general public on Thursday, showcasing goods and services across sectors such as technology, healthcare, culture, tourism, and sports. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

People visit the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 17, 2025. The 5th CICPE opened its door to general public on Thursday, showcasing goods and services across sectors such as technology, healthcare, culture, tourism, and sports. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Visitors select Australian alpaca plush toys at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 17, 2025. The 5th CICPE opened its door to general public on Thursday, showcasing goods and services across sectors such as technology, healthcare, culture, tourism, and sports. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

People visit a booth of Tesla at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 17, 2025. The 5th CICPE opened its door to general public on Thursday, showcasing goods and services across sectors such as technology, healthcare, culture, tourism, and sports. (Xinhua/Sun Xiaotian)

An exhibitor from Uzbekistan introduces products to a visitor at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 17, 2025. The 5th CICPE opened its door to general public on Thursday, showcasing goods and services across sectors such as technology, healthcare, culture, tourism, and sports. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)