Blind box craze takes center stage at 5th China Intl Consumer Products Expo

People's Daily Online) 16:11, April 17, 2025

Photo shows popular blind boxes from trendy Chinese toy brand Pop Mart on display at the Beijing Pavilion at the fifth China International Consumer Products Expo in south China’s Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Zemin)

The blind box economy, built on the sale of sealed packages containing random collectible items, has been a highlight of the fifth China International Consumer Products Expo, held April 13-18 in south China's Hainan Province.

Blind boxes — including popular figurines, pastries modeled after archaeological finds, toy snacks and cultural products — have brought new excitement to this year’s expo. They have also emerged as a new driver of continued growth in consumer spending.

The expo features leading brands, including Pop Mart displaying popular IP blind boxes at the Beijing Pavilion, alongside exhibitors offering a range of cultural products.

Blind boxes at the expo cover a variety of categories. Organizers say they are helping to boost consumer spending by bringing together different industries and introducing new products.

Photo shows a scene at the fifth China International Consumer Products Expo in south China’s Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Liu Yang)

Photo shows blind boxes featuring pastries modeled after archaeological finds at the fifth China International Consumer Products Expo in south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Meng Fansheng)

Photo shows products themed on the Sanxingdui Ruins at the Sichuan Pavilion at the fifth China International Consumer Products Expo in south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Zemin)

Photo shows blind boxes at the Xizang Pavilion at the fifth China International Consumer Products Expo in south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Zemin)

Photo shows blind boxes themed on the famous “flying apsaras” of Dunhuang art at the fifth China International Consumer Products Expo in south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Liu Yang)

Photo shows a visitor participating in a blind box activity at the fifth China International Consumer Products Expo in south China’s Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Liu Yang)

Photo shows products featuring mascots of the fifth China International Consumer Products Expo in south China’s Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Liu Yang)

