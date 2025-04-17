We Are China

Product featuring intangible cultural heritage showcased at ongoing CICPE

Ecns.cn) 16:04, April 17, 2025

Products featuring China's intangible cultural heritage are displayed at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 16, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

Chinese brands showcased its charm at the ongoing CICPE in Haikou, attracting the attention of many visitors.

