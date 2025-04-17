Product featuring intangible cultural heritage showcased at ongoing CICPE
Products featuring China's intangible cultural heritage are displayed at the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 16, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)
Chinese brands showcased its charm at the ongoing CICPE in Haikou, attracting the attention of many visitors.
