Lion dance: A shared cultural symbol between China and Malaysia
By Wang Jing, Zhang Rong (People's Daily Online) 21:10, April 18, 2025
In June 2024, as China and Malaysia celebrated the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties, both countries agreed to jointly nominate lion dance for the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
Today, more and more young people are learning and passing on the art of lion dance, which has become a shared cultural symbol between the two nations.
