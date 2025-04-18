China-funded surgical center to be built at Mozambique's largest hospital

MAPUTO, April 17 (Xinhua) -- The governments of Mozambique and China signed a cooperation agreement on Thursday in Maputo, the capital of Mozambique, to jointly build a state-of-the-art National Surgical Center at Maputo Central Hospital, the country's largest medical facility.

According to the agreement, the new surgical building, with a total construction area of about 20,300 square meters and a capacity to accommodate 475 beds, will include an emergency department, diagnostic and technical units, inpatient wards, logistical support spaces, and administrative offices.

Ivan Manhica, permanent secretary of Mozambique's Ministry of Health, said at a press conference that the new center will significantly boost the country's capacity for specialized healthcare and alleviate current medical service challenges, marking a major step forward in strengthening Mozambique's public healthcare system.

"The National Surgical Center would be more than just a building. It will be a symbol of hope, ensuring that every patient who enters leaves healthier than when they arrived," said Manhica.

He added that the facility would play a key role in addressing the lack of specialized medical services in the country and improving access to quality care.

China and Mozambique share a long-standing partnership in the health sector. Over the years, China has supported Mozambique through medical assistance, infrastructure development, healthcare personnel training, and other collaborative efforts to enhance the country's healthcare system. The first Chinese medical team to Mozambique was sent in 1976, and 25 medical teams have been sent so far.

