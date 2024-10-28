Mozambican healthcare professionals return home from advanced training in China

Xinhua) 10:33, October 28, 2024

This photo taken on July 27, 2023 shows the cityscape in Maputo, Mozambique. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

A group of 14 healthcare professionals from Maputo Central Hospital in Maputo, the Mozambican capital, has returned to Mozambique after completing advanced training in Chengdu, the capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

MAPUTO, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- A group of 14 healthcare professionals from Maputo Central Hospital (HCM) in Maputo, the Mozambican capital, has returned to Mozambique after completing advanced training in Chengdu, the capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The training, held from Sept. 5 to 25 and organized by the International Exchange Center of the Sichuan Provincial Health Commission, covered new nursing techniques, with a focus on emergency procedures, intensive care, and advancements in minimally invasive surgeries.

This photo taken on July 29, 2023 shows mangroves along the sea in Maputo, Mozambique. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

"The experience was remarkable. We visited highly equipped healthcare facilities, including emergency centers, operating rooms, intensive care units, and robotic technology for minimally invasive procedures," said Felisberto Namaroi, a member of the delegation, at a press conference in Maputo upon their arrival Friday.

The program is part of the cooperation agreements between Mozambique and China, aimed at promoting knowledge and medical technology exchange among professionals from Sichuan Provincial People's Hospital and the Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries (CPLP).

Other topics covered in the training included trauma first aid, critical care, postpartum care, breastfeeding instruction, and traditional Chinese medicine.

Healthcare professionals from other Portuguese-speaking countries, such as Cape Verde, Sao Tome and Principe, and Guinea-Bissau, also participated in the training, which is a testimony to China's commitment to strengthening global health.

In continuous partnership with Mozambique, the Chinese medical team at HCM, which has been operating in the country for 25 years, has contributed to the exchange of knowledge and modern equipment.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)