Xi meets Mozambican president

Xinhua) 16:05, September 04, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday met with Mozambican President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Xi said that next year will mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and he hopes both sides will join efforts to carry forward friendship, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and add new substance into the China-Mozambique comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation.

China is willing to expand cooperation with Mozambique in areas such as infrastructure, energy and mineral resources, agriculture and digital economy, and support Mozambique's industrialization and economic diversification, Xi said.

Xi encouraged Mozambique to make full use of the outcomes of the FOCAC summit to expand economic, trade and investment cooperation with China and push forward their friendship.

He added that China supports Mozambique in combating terrorism and maintaining national stability, and stands ready to closely cooperate with Mozambique on multilateral platforms including the United Nations.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)