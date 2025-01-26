Mozambique's largest university, Chinese firm sign memo on academic support in major fields

Xinhua) 10:04, January 26, 2025

Representative of the Africa Great Wall Mining Development Company (AGWMD) Zou Zheng and the Rector of Eduardo Mondlane University (UEM) Manuel Guilherme Junior pose for a photo after signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Maputo, Mozambique, on Jan. 23, 2025. (AGWMD/Handout via Xinhua)

MAPUTO, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Eduardo Mondlane University (UEM), Mozambique's largest higher education institution, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a Chinese company on supporting its academic initiatives in strategic fields.

Under the MoU signed Thursday, the Africa Great Wall Mining Development Company (AGWMD) will provide scholarships for Mozambican students, especially those from communities where the company operates.

"We are here to celebrate the awarding of 100 scholarships over five years, with 20 scholarships available each year, AGWMD representative Zou Zheng told a press conference after the signing of the MoU. "The fields covered include law, geology, environmental engineering, agricultural engineering, and public relations."

The scholarships, to be offered starting this year, will cover tuition fees, accommodation, and allowances for the beneficiaries, he said.

UEM Rector Manuel Guilherme Junior said: "This agreement is not only a gesture of academic support but also a commitment to the sustainable development of the communities where the AGWMD operates."

"We are grateful for the trust placed in our institution and hope that the beneficiaries of these scholarships will significantly contribute to the progress of our country," Manuel Junior said.

Zou highlighted the AGWMD's social responsibility efforts in Mozambique.

"Over the past 10 years, we have contributed to this country through initiatives such as building over 10 schools, donating food during humanitarian crises, providing ambulances, and supporting basic infrastructure, including electricity networks and roads," he said. "This memorandum is yet another reflection of our commitment to local development."

