Millennium-old ginkgo revived as China strengthens ancient tree conservation

16:22, April 16, 2025 By huaxia ( Xinhua

SHENYANG, April 16 (Xinhua) -- After standing tall in the wind and frost for more than 1,400 years, a towering ginkgo tree in northeast China is now embracing rejuvenation.

Rising 30 meters in height with a trunk circumference of 7 meters, the tree is a cherished landmark in Jinji Village of Dalian City, Liaoning Province. It also serves as a natural weather indicator -- when its leaves begin to fall in late autumn, the locals know it's time to harvest their cabbages before the first frost of the year.

As time has passed, however, the ancient tree has begun to show signs of aging. Its trunk has partially eroded and many of its branches are broken or damaged.

In September 2024, Dalian's municipal bureau of natural resources launched a restoration and enhancement plan targeting 408 ancient or notable trees across the city.

The ginkgo tree in Jinji Village was the first to benefit from the initiative, being allocated funding of 80,000 yuan (about 11,091 U.S. dollars) and guidance from four forestry experts.

In mid-March, a team of specialists from the municipal bureau arrived in the village to examine the tree's condition in preparation for restoration work. "Restoring an ancient tree is like caring for an elderly person. It requires a systematic and scientific approach," according to one team member.

"Our first priority is to halt the tree's decline, and we will then remove dead branches and repair areas of decay and rot," said Fei Xingdong, another member of the team.

Fei added that the team also plans to enhance soil aeration around the tree's roots, and to replace existing hard paving materials with permeable alternatives that allow water and air to pass through.

According to a national survey conducted between 2015 and 2021, China is home to 5.08 million ancient or notable trees. These living green treasures are receiving more attention, especially following the implementation of China's first national-level regulations for their protection, which came into effect on March 15 this year.

The regulations establish legal frameworks for resource surveys, conservation and cultural preservation, as well as penalties for damaging these natural assets, addressing gaps in existing laws.

Protection efforts are gaining momentum across the country. In Le'an County of eastern Jiangxi Province, each of the county's 5,141 ancient or notable trees has been issued an identity card, with relevant information recorded in an electronic system. And in the southwestern province of Guizhou, the local government has purchased insurance for 137,500 ancient or notable trees to cover public liability and support treatment and restoration efforts.

Additionally, Dalian's municipal bureau of natural resources has cooperated with Jinji Village's economic cooperative to train and involve local residents in the restoration work.

"It not only helps increase the incomes of the cooperative and the locals, but also raises awareness of the ecological value of ancient trees," said Lin Junyi, an official of Jinji Village. "Locals also gain skills and knowledge related to tree protection, which strengthens their sense of responsibility."

"Through these protection efforts, I hope the ancient ginkgo will remain healthy and lush, continuing to shine as the landmark of our village," Lin added.

