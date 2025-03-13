Events held across China to mark National Tree Planting Day

Xinhua) 08:53, March 13, 2025

Children of a kindergarten plant seedlings with their teacher in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 12, 2025. Tree planting events were held across the country on Wednesday to mark China's National Tree Planting Day. (Photo by Zhao Qingzu/Xinhua)

Volunteers take part in a tree planting event in Dongli District of north China's Tianjin Municipality, March 12, 2025. Tree planting events were held across the country on Wednesday to mark China's National Tree Planting Day. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

People water a seedling during a tree planting event in Dongli District of north China's Tianjin Municipality, March 12, 2025. Tree planting events were held across the country on Wednesday to mark China's National Tree Planting Day. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Primary school students take part in a tree planting event in Binhai New Area of north China's Tianjin Municipality, March 12, 2025. Tree planting events were held across the country on Wednesday to mark China's National Tree Planting Day. (Photo by Du Penghui/Xinhua)

Primary school students water a seedling in Pingyi County, Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, March 12, 2025. Tree planting events were held across the country on Wednesday to mark China's National Tree Planting Day. (Photo by Wu Jiquan/Xinhua)

Volunteers take part in a tree planting event in Shizhong District of Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, March 12, 2025. Tree planting events were held across the country on Wednesday to mark China's National Tree Planting Day. (Photo by Sun Zhongzhe/Xinhua)

Volunteers take part in a tree planting event in Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province, March 12, 2025. Tree planting events were held across the country on Wednesday to mark China's National Tree Planting Day. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)

Volunteers take part in a tree planting event in Yinan County, Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, March 12, 2025. Tree planting events were held across the country on Wednesday to mark China's National Tree Planting Day. (Photo by Wang Yanbing/Xinhua)

A teacher and children water a seedling at a kindergarten in Qingdao City, east China's Shandong Province, March 12, 2025. Tree planting events were held across the country on Wednesday to mark China's National Tree Planting Day. (Photo by Zhang Ying/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 12, 2025 shows volunteers taking part in a tree planting event in Binzhou City, east China's Shandong Province. Tree planting events were held across the country on Wednesday to mark China's National Tree Planting Day. (Photo by Chu Baorui/Xinhua)

Students plant a cherry seedling at a primary school in Qingdao City, east China's Shandong Province, March 12, 2025. Tree planting events were held across the country on Wednesday to mark China's National Tree Planting Day. (Photo by Wang Haibin/Xinhua)

Volunteers take part in a tree planting event in Binzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, March 12, 2025. Tree planting events were held across the country on Wednesday to mark China's National Tree Planting Day. (Photo by Chen Bin/Xinhua)

Children plant a seedling at a kindergarten in Gaomi City, east China's Shandong Province, March 12, 2025. Tree planting events were held across the country on Wednesday to mark China's National Tree Planting Day. (Photo by Li Haitao/Xinhua)

Primary school students plant trees in Zunhua, north China's Hebei Province, on March 12, 2025. Tree planting events were held across the country on Wednesday to mark China's National Tree Planting Day. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

A volunteer plants a tree seedling with a primary school student in Luoping County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, March 12, 2025. Tree planting events were held across the country on Wednesday to mark China's National Tree Planting Day. (Photo by Peng Yikai/Xinhua)

Volunteers plant trees in Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, on March 12, 2025. Tree planting events were held across the country on Wednesday to mark China's National Tree Planting Day. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)

People take part in a tree planting event in Jiaozuo City, central China's Henan Province, on March 12, 2025. Tree planting events were held across the country on Wednesday to mark China's National Tree Planting Day. (Photo by Xu Hongxing/Xinhua)

Volunteers take part in a tree planting event in Yuping Dong Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 12, 2025. Tree planting events were held across the country on Wednesday to mark China's National Tree Planting Day. (Photo by Hu Panxue/Xinhua)

Volunteers and students take part in a tree planting event in Qianxi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 12, 2025. Tree planting events were held across the country on Wednesday to mark China's National Tree Planting Day. (Photo by Fan Hui/Xinhua)

Students plant seedlings at a primary school in Xinghua City, east China's Jiangsu Province, on March 12, 2025. Tree planting events were held across the country on Wednesday to mark China's National Tree Planting Day. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

Students plant seedlings at a primary school in Xinghua City, east China's Jiangsu Province, on March 12, 2025. Tree planting events were held across the country on Wednesday to mark China's National Tree Planting Day. (Photo by Shi Daozhi/Xinhua)

Volunteers take part in a tree planting event in Gaoyou, east China's Jiangsu Province, on March 12, 2025. Tree planting events were held across the country on Wednesday to mark China's National Tree Planting Day. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

A teacher and students take part in a tree planting event at a primary school in Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 12, 2025. Tree planting events were held across the country on Wednesday to mark China's National Tree Planting Day. (Photo by Chen Xi/Xinhua)

Volunteers plant mangroves seedlings at Dongzhaigang National Nature Reserve in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, March 12, 2025. Tree planting events were held across the country on Wednesday to mark China's National Tree Planting Day. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Students plant mangroves seedlings at Dongzhaigang National Nature Reserve in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, March 12, 2025. Tree planting events were held across the country on Wednesday to mark China's National Tree Planting Day. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)