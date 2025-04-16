Online platform receives over 3,000 reports of "Taiwan independence" activities

Xinhua) 13:37, April 16, 2025

BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- The online platform launched late last month for the public to report vile acts of "Taiwan independence" has received more than 3,000 relevant reports so far, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Most of these reports were centered on certain individuals and organizations with detailed allegations provided, according to Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office.

On March 26, the office announced the launch of the online platform, accessible on its official website, for the public to report vile acts by those advocating "Taiwan independence" and their accomplices in persecuting Taiwan compatriots.

Noting that the move has a solid jurisprudential and legal basis, Zhu said it was in response to the call by people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait for punishing "Taiwan independence" elements and is a necessary measure to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Taiwan compatriots.

The spokesperson also pledged measures to verify report information, hold relevant perpetrators accountable and strictly punish them based on facts and in accordance with law.

The mainland earlier accused Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authorities of fabricating various charges to suppress dissenting voices on the island, stifling freedom of speech, and resorting to threats, intimidation and persecution aimed at political opponents, as well as political parties, organizations and individuals who support the peaceful development and integration of cross-Strait relations.

In a recent high-profile case, a woman from the mainland who was married to a man in Taiwan and expressed her support for China's reunification online, had her residence permit in Taiwan revoked by the island's authorities. She was forced to leave the island -- separating her from her husband and three children.

Taiwan is part of China, and the country will never allow "Taiwan independence" separatist forces to split Taiwan from China by any means or under any pretext, Zhu said.

"Taiwan independence" hardliners who violate the law, no matter where they are, will be hunted down by law enforcement and judicial authorities, who will impose severe penalties according to the law, she added.

The spokesperson also warned relevant organizations, separatist elements, officials and online influencers who act as enforcers and accomplices for the "Taiwan independence" agenda, that authorities will never sit idly by and condone their wrongdoing.

