MND: Taking resolute measures to defeat any separatist attempt for "Taiwan Independence"

China Military Online) 08:18, March 28, 2025

Senior Colonel Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks at a regular news conference on Thursday.

Question: The leader of the Taiwan region, Lai Ching-te, recently made separatist remarks claiming that the two sides across the Taiwan Strait are "not subordinate to each other" and called the mainland a "foreign hostile force". In mid-March, the PLA conducted a military exercise near Taiwan. Some said that the exercise was a countermeasure against Lai Ching-te's separatist rhetoric and recent collusion between Taiwan and the US. What's your comment?

Wu Qian: As the Chinese saying goes, "When heaven is about to destroy someone, it first makes them have lunatic ideas." Taiwan is a part of China. It has never been a nation. It wasn't in the past. It is not at present, and it will never be in the future.

Recently, naval and air troops of the PLA Eastern Theater Command conducted readiness patrols and joint exercises in areas around Taiwan to test and enhance their war-fighting capabilities. It serves as an effective punishment and deterrence against the "Taiwan independence" separatists and a stern warning against external interfering forces. It is fully legitimate and necessary.

The people's military will resolutely implement the Party's overall strategy for resolving the Taiwan question in the new era. We will remain ready and able to fight and win at all times, and will take resolute measures to defeat any separatist attempt for "Taiwan independence".

