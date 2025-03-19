No one allowed to split Taiwan from China: mainland official

March 18 (Xinhua)

BEIJING, March 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese mainland official Song Tao on Tuesday stressed that no individual or force will be allowed to split Taiwan from China, warning that "resolute actions will be taken" if separatist forces dare to cross the red line.

Song, head of both the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks at a release ceremony for a book on the Taiwan question, which includes information on related policies and the development of cross-Strait relations.

"Our determination to solve the Taiwan question and achieve national reunification is firm as rock," he said.

Song said that the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is now on an irreversible historic course, adding that the goal of national reunification must and will be accomplished.

