Lai Ching-te's separatist statements spark widespread criticism in Taiwan

TAIPEI, March 14 (Xinhua) -- People from various sectors in Taiwan have expressed strong concerns over the latest statements made by Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te, warning such comments could lead to escalated tension and standstill of cross-Strait exchanges.

At a press conference on Thursday, Lai portrayed the mainland as a "hostile external force" and outlined 17 strategies to counter so-called threats facing the island.

Taipei-based The United Daily News warned in an article that Lai's latest move could push Taiwan toward "quasi-martial law" and significantly roll back cross-Strait exchanges.

"An invisible shackle has emerged when the mainland's measures about Taiwan are all labelled infiltration," the article wrote.

The Commercial Times raised concerns about heightened military risks, deepening societal divisions, and the potential erosion of Taiwan's cultural identity. The newspaper urged a more rational approach to cross-Strait relations.

Hung Hsiu-chu, former chairperson of the Chinese Kuomintang party, described Lai's policies as "bordering on martial law" and accused him of political manipulation.

Business leaders have also voiced concerns. Jivan Huang, a senior executive at a leading federation of industries, warned that prioritizing ideology over pragmatism would restrict Taiwan's economic flexibility.

Noting that the mainland remains Taiwan's most important investment destination and a major source of trade surplus, Huang said Lai's latest move will severely weaken the competitive edge of enterprises in Taiwan.

Lin Por-fong, chairman of the influential Third Wednesday Club, criticized excessive restrictions from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities on economic ties with the mainland, arguing they would ultimately harm Taiwan's economy and drive more local businesses out of the island.

In the tourism sector, Ringo Lee, chairman of the High Quality of Travel Association, lamented that the DPP authorities are stigmatizing those seeking cross-Strait engagement and regular cross-Strait exchanges will definitely be affected.

There seems little hope that the authorities would lift the ban on group tours to the mainland, which the tourism industry has long called for, he said.

Meanwhile, Nantou County Magistrate Hsu Shu-hua accused Lai of trying to cover up his poor performance as the region's leader by sacrificing the interests of tourism and agriculture sectors.

