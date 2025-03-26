Home>>
Fujian coast guard conducts routine patrol of waters near Kinmen
(Xinhua) 09:39, March 26, 2025
FUZHOU, March 25 (Xinhua) -- The Fujian coast guard on Tuesday conducted a routine law enforcement patrol in the waters near Kinmen in accordance with the law, according to a spokesperson for a regional bureau of the China Coast Guard.
Since March, a Fujian coast guard fleet has been deployed to conduct continuous law enforcement patrols in the waters near Kinmen, enhancing maritime management.
The operation aims to safeguard the legitimate rights, interests and safety of Chinese fisherfolks, including those from Taiwan, while ensuring the order of navigation and operations in Xiamen-Kinmen waters.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Lai Ching-te's restrictive policies send chills to cross-Strait exchanges
- Taiwanese youth brews cross-Strait bonds through tea, rural revitalization
- No one allowed to split Taiwan from China: mainland official
- Commentary: Lai Ching-te's separatist bubble
- Lai Ching-te's separatist statements spark widespread criticism in Taiwan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.