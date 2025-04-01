Home>>
China Coast Guard conducts law-enforcement patrols around Taiwan in accordance with one-China principle
(Xinhua) 13:50, April 01, 2025
BEIJING, April 1 (Xinhua) -- China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels on Tuesday conducted law-enforcement patrols in waters around Taiwan Island in accordance with the one-China principle, said a spokesperson.
CCG fleets carried out drills such as inspection, capture, interception and detention operations against unwarranted vessels, said Zhu Anqing, spokesperson of the CCG's East China Sea Bureau.
Taiwan is a province of China, and these drills are concrete actions to exercise legitimate jurisdiction and control over the island in accordance with the one-China principle, Zhu said.
