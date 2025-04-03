Mainland's Taiwan affairs official meets with KMT vice chairman

Xinhua) 10:15, April 03, 2025

NANJING, April 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese mainland official Song Tao on Wednesday met with Andrew Hsia, vice chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party, in the city of Xuzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province.

Song, head of both the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are members of one family, rather than enemies.

All separatist provocations are doomed to fail and the egregious acts of "Taiwan independence" separatists will be met with punitive measures, Song added.

"We will adhere to the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus and work together with the KMT and other political parties, organizations and people from various sectors in Taiwan to firmly oppose 'Taiwan independence' and external interference, and deepen cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation," said Song.

During the meeting, Hsia said both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one and the same China, while there are no differences between the two sides that cannot be resolved.

The KMT is willing to promote the peaceful growth of cross-Strait relations, based on the common political foundation to adhere to the 1992 Consensus and oppose "Taiwan independence," Hsia stated.

