China urges Philippines to refrain from playing with fire regarding Taiwan question

Xinhua) 09:13, April 03, 2025

BEIJING, April 2 (Xinhua) -- China urges certain people in the Philippines to refrain from making provocations and playing with fire on the Taiwan question, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a regular news briefing in response to a media query about the Philippine military chief's recent claim that the Philippines would inevitably be involved if there were a conflict over Taiwan, as well as his claim that China was actively infiltrating Philippine institutions, including the military.

"The Taiwan question is China's internal affair and is at the core of China's core interest," Guo said. "Resolving the Taiwan question is a matter for the Chinese ourselves that no one can interfere."

"We urge certain people in the Philippines to refrain from making provocations and playing with fire on the Taiwan question, and those who play with fire will perish by it," Guo said, noting that China also opposes relevant personnel attempting deceptions and making groundless accusations.

