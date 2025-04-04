Commentary: When Taiwan's Lai plays with fire, don't blame the smoke

BEIJING, April 3 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese military's latest two-day joint exercises around Taiwan Island and in the middle and southern areas of the Taiwan Strait have sent an unmistakable message.

As both government and military spokespersons have emphasized, the drills served as a stern warning in the face of Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te's secessionist attempts.

No sovereign nation turns a blind eye to attempts of territorial division. China is no exception. Its response to such provocations underscores a fundamental principle: safeguarding sovereignty and territorial integrity is imperative.

Since taking office less than a year ago, Lai has stubbornly adhered to a separatist stance, openly promoting the new "two states" theory and attempting to seek independence by force and with external support.

Lately, the Taiwan leader put forward 17 strategies to counter so-called threats from the mainland, coupled with rhetoric portraying the mainland as a "hostile external force."

Among the strategies are measures to restrict mutual visits by Taiwan and mainland residents, investigate Taiwan residents who hold mainland identity documents, expand the scope of scrutiny over Taiwan artists' remarks and behaviors, and establish a review system targeting cross-Strait exchanges in religion, culture and education.

People who oppose "Taiwan independence" and call for improving cross-Strait relations were harassed by the Lai authorities. Three mainland spouses of Taiwan residents were expelled from the island for openly voicing support for reunification.

Lai's actions fully confirm that he is nothing short of a troublemaker, a risk creator, and a war instigator.

Faced with these provocations, the mainland must take resolute countermeasures. Failure to respond would constitute a glaring appeasement of secession, risking the legitimacy of the Chinese government and the support of its people, with peace across the Taiwan Strait hanging in the balance.

In this sense, the drills demonstrate the mainland's consistent efforts to uphold peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and to safeguard the safety and well-being of compatriots in Taiwan.

The more forcefully the mainland counters and punishes the "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, the more promising the prospects for peaceful reunification will be.

China's position has always been clear and firm: it is committed to pursuing the prospect of peaceful reunification with the greatest sincerity and utmost effort. However, if "Taiwan independence" separatist forces provoke or attempt to cross the red line, the mainland will be left with no choice but to take resolute action.

China's determination to achieve national reunification is as firm as a rock. Should Lai and his secessionist clique go further down the path of separatism, it will only lead to their own demise.

