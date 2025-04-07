Column: Taiwan, inseparable from China under international law

08:54, April 07, 2025 By Xin Ping ( Xinhua

"The only reference to the Taiwan region in the UN is 'Taiwan, Province of China.'" This is a resounding message from Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a press conference of this year's annual "two sessions."

This statement, grounded in historical and legal clarity, underscores China's unwavering position and reflects the consensus of the international community. Yet, some external actors have recently combined force with separatist rhetoric from Taiwan in an attempt to distort this reality and rewrite history.

The status of Taiwan is not open to debate. Post-World War II agreements, United Nations resolutions, and binding bilateral treaties all leave no ambiguity: Taiwan has always been an inseparable part of China.

UN RESOLUTION 2758: THE DEFINING MOMENT

On October 25, 1971, the United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 2758 by a vote of 76-35, expelling the representatives of Chiang Kai-shek from the United Nations and restoring all rights to the People's Republic of China.

The resolution was unequivocal: the People's Republic of China succeeded the Chiang regime as the sole representative of all China. The seat of China in the United Nations has always represented the entirety of China, including Taiwan.

During the debate, even Chiang Kai-shek's delegate conceded, "Taiwan is indeed Chinese territory" and "Taiwanese are ethnically, culturally and historically Chinese." China's sovereignty over Taiwan was never in question.

Some claim the resolution addressed only "representation," not territory. This ridiculous argument collapses under scrutiny. If Taiwan were a separate entity, the United Nations would have required a distinct process to address its status. But that has never happened.

Following the resolution, the UN Secretariat formalized Taiwan's designation as "Taiwan, Province of China" in all official documents. Proposals advocating "two Chinas" or "Taiwan independence" have been consistently rejected by the United Nations and its agencies.

POST-WWII FOUNDATIONS

Taiwan's rightful return to China after WWII was stipulated in Allied wartime agreements. Japan seized Taiwan in 1895, but was compelled to return it after its WWII defeat.

The 1943 Cairo Declaration stated that Japan was to return all territories "stolen from the Chinese," specifically naming Formosa (Taiwan). Two years later, the Potsdam Declaration reaffirmed that the terms of the Cairo Declaration shall be carried out. Japan formally accepted these terms in its 1945 Instrument of Surrender. These documents transformed wartime pledges into binding legal obligations.

Bilaterally between China and Japan, the two countries normalized relations in 1972 through a landmark agreement. Tokyo recognizes the People's Republic of China as China's sole legitimate government and "fully understands and respects" that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China. Crucially, Japan again pledged to uphold the Potsdam terms, which are directly linked to Taiwan's 1945 legal restoration.

Some Japanese politicians now dismiss the 1972 Communique as "lacking legal force." This is dangerous revisionism. The commitments in the agreement were codified into law via the 1978 Treaty of Peace and Friendship Between China and Japan, ratified by Diet, the national legislature of Japan. Article 1 of the treaty binds both sides to develop lasting relations of peace and friendship between the two countries on the basis of mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

WHY THIS LEGAL HISTORY MATTERS TODAY

The international community overwhelmingly recognizes Taiwan as part of China, with 183 countries, including the United States, endorsing the one-China principle. Across administrations, many U.S. leaders have consistently and openly opposed any move toward Taiwan's "independence."

Throughout its long history, China has faced periods of division and internal strife. But each time, the Chinese people have united to restore the nation's territorial integrity. This resilience transcends political tensions and external interference. While political complexities persist, the historical record stands clear: Taiwan's rightful place is within China.

Taiwan's status as part of China is upheld through the sacrifices during World War II, enshrined in international law, and reaffirmed by the United Nations. As the world marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the World's Anti-Fascist War, it is imperative to remember the hard-won lessons of that warring era. The Cairo Declaration and Potsdam Declaration are not mere diplomatic formalities, but pillars of the postwar international order.

To question Taiwan's status today is to undermine the very foundation of justice and sovereignty secured through decades of struggle against imperialism and aggression.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)