Cyclists compete during Stage 2 at 16th Tour of Hainan cycling race

Xinhua) 13:02, April 09, 2025

Cyclists compete during Stage 2 at the 16th Tour of Hainan cycling race from Qionghai to Lingshui, south China's Hainan Province, April 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Norman Vahtra of China Glory-MENTECH Continental Cycling Team celebrates in the yellow jersey during the awarding ceremony after Stage 2 at the 16th Tour of Hainan cycling race from Qionghai to Lingshui, south China's Hainan Province, April 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Matteo Malucelli (L) of XDS Astana Team climbs during Stage 2 at the 16th Tour of Hainan cycling race from Qionghai to Lingshui, south China's Hainan Province, April 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Cyclists set off during Stage 2 at the 16th Tour of Hainan cycling race from Qionghai to Lingshui, south China's Hainan Province, April 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Dusan Rajovic (Front) of Solution Tech Vini Fantini celebrates winning Stage 2 at the 16th Tour of Hainan cycling race from Qionghai to Lingshui, south China's Hainan Province, April 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

