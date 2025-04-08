Highlights of 16th Tour of Hainan cycling race in Qionghai

Xinhua) 08:46, April 08, 2025

Cyclists sprint during Stage 1 at the 16th Tour of Hainan cycling race in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province, April 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Matteo Malucelli of XDS Astana Team celebrates after crossing the finishing line during Stage 1 at the 16th Tour of Hainan cycling race in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province, April 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Matteo Malucelli of XDS Astana Team celebrates in the green jersey during the awarding ceremony for Stage 1 at the 16th Tour of Hainan cycling race in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province, April 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Cyclists compete during Stage 1 at the 16th Tour of Hainan cycling race in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province, April 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Cyclists compete during Stage 1 at the 16th Tour of Hainan cycling race in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province, April 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Cyclists compete during Stage 1 at the 16th Tour of Hainan cycling race in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province, April 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Cyclists compete during Stage 1 at the 16th Tour of Hainan cycling race in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province, April 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Cyclists set off from the starting point during Stage 1 at the 16th Tour of Hainan cycling race in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province, April 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Cyclists of XDS Astana Team compete during Stage 1 at the 16th Tour of Hainan cycling race in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province, April 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Matteo Malucelli (front) of XDS Astana Team celebrates after crossing the finishing line during Stage 1 at the 16th Tour of Hainan cycling race in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province, April 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Kane Richards of Roojai Insurance celebrates in the polka-dot jersey during the awarding ceremony for Stage 1 at the 16th Tour of Hainan cycling race in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province, April 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Cyclists compete during Stage 1 at the 16th Tour of Hainan cycling race in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province, April 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Yevgeniy Gidich of China Glory-MENTECH Continental Cycling Team celebrates in blue jersey during the awarding ceremony for Stage 1 at the 16th Tour of Hainan cycling race in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province, April 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Cyclists compete during Stage 1 at the 16th Tour of Hainan cycling race in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province, April 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Cyclists compete during Stage 1 at the 16th Tour of Hainan cycling race in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province, April 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Cyclists compete during Stage 1 at the 16th Tour of Hainan cycling race in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province, April 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Matteo Malucelli of XDS Astana Team celebrates in the yellow jersey during the awarding ceremony for Stage 1 at the 16th Tour of Hainan cycling race in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province, April 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

