From Zhengzhou to Kaifeng: Midnight cycling craze grips university students

People's Daily Online) 13:53, November 07, 2024

A group of students embark on a midnight cycling journey from Zhengzhou to Kaifeng, central China's Henan province. (Photo /Pengpai News)

A new trend has recently swept through the university scene in central China's Henan Province: nighttime cycling trips from Zhengzhou, a capital of Henan province to Kaifeng, an ancient city in Hehan. Groups of students—sometimes as small as two or three and sometimes in larger packs—set off on shared bikes late at night, pedaling for over five hours to cover the 50-kilometer stretch to the city of Kaifeng. These night rides have grown so popular that, on some nights, long lines of cyclists can be seen stretching across the road, creating a vibrant procession from Zhengzhou to Kaifeng.

This trend began on June 18, when four young women from Zhengzhou set off on an impulse journey to try Kaifeng's famous guantang bao, a type of soup dumpling. Leaving at around 7 p.m., they cycled over 50 kilometers before being rewarded with a plate of steaming dumplings. Their adventure quickly went viral online, inspiring students across Zhengzhou to embark on their own nighttime excursions with the promise of a warm breakfast awaiting them at dawn.

These days it's not unusual to see scores of riders filling the road at night, each one in search of an experience that's part adventure, part bonding, and part celebration of the simplicity of good food. What began as a spontaneous trip for dumplings has turned into a symbol of youthful energy and the joy of shared experiences, making the early-morning streets of Henan come alive in a new and unexpected way.

"This was an unforgettable and meaningful ride," said Xiao Wang (a pseudonym), a student from Henan University. "I met so many people just like me along the way—some carrying flags, others with music playing, and even some singing together. When we hit an uphill climb, everyone cheered each other on. We didn’t know each other, but we felt like comrades."

"This was the first time I truly felt the passion of youth," said Liang Yalin, a student who cycled from Zhengzhou to Kaifeng. She recalled that despite the physical and mental exhaustion, the experience was filled with joyful memories and lasting friendships.

A drone photo taken on Feb. 12, 2024 shows people visiting the Millennium City Park in Kaifeng City, central China's Henan Province. During the Spring Festival holiday, various cultural tourism events across central China's Henan Province have attracted lots of tourists. (Photo by Tan Yuzeng/Xinhua)

The recent wave of "night rides to Kaifeng" has brought a surge of young travelers into the city, significantly boosting local tourism. Kaifeng, renowned as the "ancient capital of eight dynasties," is not only one of China’s earliest cities with a central axis but also a living testament to the country's rich history and enduring civilization, attracting tourists from across the nation each year who come to catch a glimpse of its historical legacy. Peaking on the dates of Nov. 1 and 2, around 2,000 students from Zhengzhou made the journey on Meituan shared bikes. Upon arriving in Kaifeng, many students took the opportunity to explore the city's cultural and historical attractions, bringing a fresh sense of excitement and energy to the ancient city.

To warmly welcome these enthusiastic young cyclists, the Kaifeng government has coordinated efforts across departments to offer thoughtful services. Starting Nov. 3, the city's urban management department established designated bike docking points along Eighth Avenue on the Zhengzhou-Kaifeng Expressway, guiding students on where to park their bikes. Local traffic police have been on duty from late night until dawn to ensure safety, while volunteers and rest stops have been set up to offer support along the way, earning the students' appreciation.

Additionally, several of Kaifeng's popular attractions, including the Qingming Riverside Landscape Garden, Iron Pagoda Park, Wansui Mountain Martial Arts City, and the Kaifeng City Wall, began offering free admission to university students on Nov. 3. This initiative allows young visitors to immerse themselves more deeply in Kaifeng's cultural heritage, enriching their journey.

"These students, with their spirited night rides, truly capture the essence of youth and bring new vitality to Kaifeng's historic streets," said a city official. "We're excited to welcome more passionate young travelers in the future, and Kaifeng remains dedicated to offering warm hospitality and memorable experiences for all who come with dreams and enthusiasm."

This recent wave of nighttime cycling trips to Kaifeng is just one way university students are breathing life into China's tourism scene. Last year, "special forces-style tourism" took off, with students using weekends and holidays to pack in multiple attractions within a day.

These youthful adventures embody a vibrant spirit—full of curiosity, determination, and a zest for discovery—that adds new dimensions to the tourism industry. Far from being just a passing fad, this movement reflects a generation that craves flexible and diverse lifestyles despite their busy schedules. It also highlights the resilience and adaptability of China's economy, flourishing as it evolves alongside the aspirations of its young people.

