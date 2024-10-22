Feature: Tour of Guangxi wraps up as cycling fever continues across China

Xinhua) 16:39, October 22, 2024

NANNING, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- Lennert Van Eetvelt of Lotto-Dstny claimed the individual overall championship as the 2024 Tour of Guangxi concluded last Sunday in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Elite cyclists from around the world can finally rest their legs as the Tour of Guangxi marked the final stop on this year's Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) World Tour calendar. However, in China, cycling enthusiasm remains strong, with wheels still spinning across the country.

For 20-year-old Yu Jiaqing, speed is everything. As a national team rider, every sprint is a personal challenge. Yu discovered his passion for cycling at 13, and his dedication to the sport has never wavered. Far from seeing his daily training routine as tedious, he views it as an opportunity to grow.

"Cycling is what I truly love," Yu said. As the youngest member of the team, he knows there's still much to learn. Aside from official training, he regularly hits the road to refine his skills and boost his fitness.

Reflecting on his debut at the Tour of Guangxi, Yu said, "Competing alongside top international teams has been thrilling. It's a tough challenge, but it's also a priceless opportunity to learn."

For 40-something Zhao Jie, a designer from Shanghai, cycling offers a different experience. After completing a ride along Hainan's central route, she hurried to Guangxi to watch the Tour of Guangxi in person, eager to see her favorite riders.

Zhao often wakes before dawn to cycle, relishing the calm of early mornings as the sun rises. For her, cycling provides tranquility, helping her shed worries and stress with each pedal stroke. In her cycling group, members plan routes together and encourage each other.

"Cycling has taught me to embrace the present and let go of insecurities about my appearance," Zhao reflects.

For Huang Qiuyan, a 65-year-old resident of Jingxi in Guangxi, cycling brings both adventure and community. Her well-worn bicycle has accompanied her on many Saturday rides since her retirement.

Alongside her cycling friends, she enjoys leisurely rides through the countryside, pausing to take in the fresh air and scenery. The rides lift her spirits and strengthen her friendships. "Having more time to devote to my passions has truly deepened my appreciation for life," Huang said.

Over the years, she has seen more cycling enthusiasts joining her club for leisure. As the group grew, she also observed significant improvements in cycling conditions.

"The roads in towns and villages have improved remarkably, and there are now many dedicated bike lanes, providing riders with a safer and more enjoyable experience on their journeys," Huang added.

