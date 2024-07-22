From Amsterdam to Shanghai: Dutch professor completes ‘Journey to the East’

People's Daily Online) 16:35, July 22, 2024

Ole Bouman, a professor at the College of Architecture and Urban Planning of Tongji University in east China's Shanghai, recently completed an extraordinary 10,756-kilometer cycling journey from Amsterdam, capital of the Netherlands, to Shanghai.

The journey, which Bouman dubbed his "Journey to the East", was announced on Oct. 19, 2023. It lasted 156 days, taking him through 18 countries and past over 500 historical sites.

Ole Bouman, a professor at the College of Architecture and Urban Planning of Tongji University in east China's Shanghai, poses for a photo in front of the gate of Tongji University after completing an extraordinary 10,756-kilometer cycling journey from Amsterdam, capital of the Netherlands, to Shanghai. (Photo courtesy of Tongji University)

By "cycling to work" along the ancient Silk Road, Bouman aimed to document local customs, folklore, architectural heritage, and natural landscapes along the way.

Equipped with an 18-kilogram bicycle and 45 kilograms of luggage, Bouman crossed about 300 rivers and streams, traversed over 100 mountain ranges, navigated three deserts, and captured 1,000 special moments.

Bouman has posted nearly 30 bilingual travelogues on social media since early February this year, sharing his experiences and insights.

Ole Bouman, a professor at the College of Architecture and Urban Planning of Tongji University in east China's Shanghai, rides on a road during his extraordinary 10,756-kilometer cycling journey from Amsterdam, capital of the Netherlands, to Shanghai. (Photo courtesy of Tongji University)

During this year's spring semester, Bouman incorporated his journey into his course at Tongji University, using a hybrid online-offline teaching model to share and explain thoughts recorded during the journey, encouraging students to explore the value of architecture as mankind's key medium for pursuing a more sustainable and harmonious lifestyle.

Currently, an exhibition showcasing Bouman's journey is being held at Being Art Museum in Shanghai's Pudong New Area. Slated to last until Sept. 13, the exhibition provides an opportunity for a full display of the ancient Silk Road’s enduring heritage.

"Architecture is a metaphor for mankind's relentless efforts to create better, more meaningful places in this world," Bouman said, noting that he hopes to share the charm of different civilizations and the appeal of travel with more people.

Photo shows an exhibition showcasing Ole Bouman's extraordinary 10,756-kilometer cycling journey from Amsterdam, capital of the Netherlands, to east China's Shanghai. Ole Bouman is a professor at the College of Architecture and Urban Planning of Tongji University in Shanghai. (Photo courtesy of Tongji University)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)