2nd Shanghai Cooperation Organization Snow Bicycle Race opens in Harbin

Xinhua) 11:08, January 13, 2025

HARBIN, China, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- The second Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Snow Bicycle Race and the 11th Harbin Dazheng Snow Bicycle Carnival opened at the Sun Island Scenic Spot in Harbin on Saturday.

The competition features online and offline formats. A total of 869 cyclists and enthusiasts from the SCO members participated in the offline race and carnival activities. And nearly 10,000 people took part in the online race.

The ice track through the Sun Island Scenic area and the main scenic area of the Snow Expo Park is a highlight of the event, which integrated the track with the snow sculpture and ice sculpture art works in the scenic area.

"I'm so happy now, the scenery of the competition area is very beautiful. This is my first time to come to Harbin to take part in this competition. Afterwards we want to visit the city of Harbin," said Russian athlete Alyeskin Fyodor.

In the team competition, China's Shengfang Sports claimed the title, followed by Russia's Rogaine-DV team, and the Harbin Jinying Triathlon Sports Club team.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)