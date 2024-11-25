Hao Ran wins Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao road cycling race

Xinhua) 13:17, November 25, 2024

ZHUHAI, China, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- The 2024 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Road Cycling Race, a test event for next year's 15th Chinese National Games, concluded here on Sunday with Inner Mongolia's Hao Ran crowned.

The intense 230-kilometer race that included a crossing of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge started and ended outside the Zhuhai Museum. Sixty-seven athletes began with a 17-kilometer ride in Zhuhai before entering Macao. They then crossed the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge to Hong Kong, turned around at Hong Kong Disneyland, and returned to Zhuhai, completing three laps around Hengqin Island.

In the final two kilometers, Hao surged ahead, breaking away from the leading pack to secure his win with a time of 5 hours, 15 minutes, and 18 seconds. Shandong's Miao Chengshuo finished closely behind in second place, with both riders crossing the finish line in nearly identical times. Tianjin's Wang Ruidong took third place.

"This was my first time riding more than 60 kilometers across a sea bridge," Hao said after his victory. "It was truly awe-inspiring to experience the vastness of nature. The side winds on the bridge were tough, but crossing multiple regions made it even more exciting."

The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge is the world's longest cross-sea bridge, connecting Guangdong Province with Hong Kong and Macao.

Both Hong Kong and Macao sent three athletes to compete. Vincent Wan Yau Lau was Hong Kong's best performer, finishing eighth.

Herve Dagorne, the head cycling coach of the Hong Kong team, was full of praise of the organizers.

"What I saw was perfect," said Dagorne, who has also managed national teams of France and Kazakhstan. "I'm absolutely not worried about next year. It would be a great organization for sure."

The men's road cycling event is the only competition that will span the three co-hosts of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao for next year's National Games, which will take place between November 9 to 21, 2025.

