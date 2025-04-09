Interview: China's modernization path injects confidence into global community, says expert

Xinhua) 09:11, April 09, 2025

SARAJEVO, April 8 (Xinhua) -- China's modernization path has injected confidence into the global community, Ana Vojinovic, a journalist from Radio Television Republic of Srpska in Bosnia and Herzegovina, has said.

In an interview with Xinhua, Vojinovic said as the 14th Five-Year Plan nears completion, China has made significant progress in stabilizing its post-pandemic economy through boosting domestic consumption and advancing technological innovation.

"The strategic shift towards high-tech industries and reduced foreign market dependency has proven resilient against global uncertainties," she said.

She emphasized China's role as a "global stabilizer" amid geopolitical tensions, highlighting its adherence to international law and the principle of non-interference.

"Through South-South cooperation and multilateral platforms, China contributes to conflict resolution while respecting national sovereignty," Vojinovic said.

She expressed a strong interest in observing China's policymaking mechanisms that balance domestic development with international responsibilities while seeking deeper insights into China's development strategies for national rejuvenation.

"Understanding China's governance philosophy isn't just about comprehending a nation's rise -- it's about discovering collaborative solutions to humanity's shared challenges," said Vojinovic.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)