Chinese modernization to embrace broader prospects through reform, opening up: Xi

Xinhua) 19:23, December 31, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- China will embrace even broader prospects in pursuing Chinese modernization in the course of reform and opening up, President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

In his 2025 New Year message, Xi said that at its third plenary session, the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China sounded a clarion call for further deepening all-round reform.

"We will march forward in great strides to advance reform and opening up as the trend of our times," Xi said.

