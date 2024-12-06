Chinese premier to hold "1+10" Dialogue with heads of major international economic organizations

Xinhua) 17:02, December 06, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese premier Li Qiang will hold the "1+10" Dialogue in Beijing on the morning of Dec. 9 with heads of 10 international economic organizations, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian announced on Friday.

Heads of 10 major international economic organizations are President of the New Development Bank Dilma Rousseff, President of the World Bank Ajay Banga, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva, Director-General of the World Trade Organisation Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Secretary-General of UN Trade and Development Rebeca Grynspan, Director-General of the International Labour Organization Gilbert F. Houngbo, Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development Mathias Cormann, General Manager of the Bank for International Settlements Agustín Carstens, Chair of the Financial Stability Board Klaas Knot, and President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank Jin Liqun, according to Lin.

Under the theme of "Building Consensus on Development to Promote Global Common Prosperity," participating parties will exchange views on three topics of "Seizing Opportunities in Transformation to Promote World Economic Transition and Growth," "Upholding Multilateralism in Advancing Reform and Development of the Global Economic Governance System," and "China's Endeavor to Further Deepen Reform Comprehensively and Break New Ground in Chinese Modernization," Lin said.

