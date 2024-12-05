China's further reform, opening up offer new opportunities for world development

The 2024 Understanding China conference is held in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

China's economy and technology are growing rapidly, which have significantly contributed to world peace and development, said Jhala Nath Khanal, former prime minister of Nepal.

GUANGZHOU, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- At the 2024 Understanding China Conference, participants expressed optimism about the opportunities brought by China's ongoing reform and opening up.

Themed "Carry through the Reform to the End -- Chinese Modernization and New Opportunities for World Development," this year's event brought together over 600 participants, including officials, scholars, foreign envoys and media representatives.

Journalists covering the 2024 Understanding China conference enter the conference venue in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

DEEPER REFORM, WIDER OPENING UP

Participants found the conference theme inspiring, as it reaffirmed China's commitment to advancing reform and opening up.

"China in 1976 and China today are two different worlds, and there have been tremendous changes," said Zafar Uddin Mahmood, former special envoy for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, who first came to China in 1976.

Reflecting on the various stages of China's development since the reform and opening up, Mahmood quoted a well-known Chinese saying, "Crossing the river by feeling the stones."

"The way ensured a steady, solid and continuous deepening of the reform in a comprehensive manner," he said.

As a socialist country, China has achieved rapid development through reform and opening up since 1978 and has become a modern and prosperous economy in 40 years, said Jhala Nath Khanal, former prime minister of Nepal.

China's economy and technology are growing rapidly, which have significantly contributed to world peace and development, he said.

"China's development is unprecedented, no matter how you look at it," said former Belgian Prime Minister Yves Leterme.

In former Egyptian Prime Minister Essam Sharaf's view, further reform and high-level opening up are the indispensable parts of Chinese modernization.

"Reform is an outstanding characteristic of China, and opening up is the driving force for its high-quality development," Sharaf said.

Starting Saturday, China extended its unilateral visa-free policy to ordinary passport holders from nine more countries. So far, the policy has been applied to 38 countries on a trial basis since its launch a year ago.

Data from the China Tourism Academy show that inbound tourists in 2024 is expected to recover to more than 90 percent of its 2019 levels.

Unilateral visa-free policy has been an important feature of China's opening up in recent years, drawing a large number of foreign tourists, said Zheng Yongnian, a professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (Shenzhen).

The opening-up policy extends beyond people-to-people exchanges, Zheng said, citing the Chinese government's recent removal of all restrictions on foreign investment in the manufacturing sector as a notable example.

A guest attending the 2024 Understanding China conference reads a book at the conference venue in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

SHARING OPPORTUNITIES

Starting Sunday, China will give all the least developed countries with which it has diplomatic relations zero-tariff treatment for 100 percent tariff lines, becoming the first major developing country and the first major economy to take such a significant measure.

Participants at the conference noted that the move is evident of China's commitment to high-level opening up, highlighting China's commitment to sharing development opportunities with other nations.

"After decades of reform and opening up, China has not only bolstered its own economy, but also spurred the economic development of other countries," said Mahmood.

He believes that China's advancements in technology and economy enabled it to help other countries.

"The global development initiatives proposed by China, along with its vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, aim to ensure that the benefits of China's progress are accessible to all," Mahmood said.

His remarks were echoed by Sharaf. "The concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind and the global initiatives are gifts of China to the world," the former Egyptian prime minister said.

Former Chadian Prime Minister Saleh Kebzabo spoke highly of China's reforms, noting that many countries, including Chad, have drawn valuable lessons from China's experience.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former prime minister of Pakistan, affirmed China's commitment to being a reliable long-term partner of developing nations.

"As China continues to evolve, it is committed to sharing its development experience and expertise with the world for inclusive development," he said.

