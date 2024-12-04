Chinese vice premier encourages sci-tech workers to contribute to Chinese modernization

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, addresses an award ceremony held by the Hong Kong-based Ho Leung Ho Lee Foundation in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on Tuesday emphasized the pivotal role played by scientific and technological workers in building sci-tech power, and encouraged them to contribute their achievements to Chinese modernization.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when addressing an award ceremony held in Beijing by the Hong Kong-based Ho Leung Ho Lee Foundation.

Noting that the key of Chinese modernization lies in the modernization of science and technology, Ding said that building a great modern socialist country hinged on the independent and self-reliant development of science and technology.

He called on scientific and technological workers to actively explore the frontiers of their crafts, chalk up breakthroughs in basic research and achieve leading, original achievements.

He urged them to tackle key core technologies and apply the results of innovation to the great endeavors of Chinese modernization.

Ding also emphasized the significance of cultivating high-level sci-tech talent to ensure that the country's scientific endeavors will continue through the generations.

The Ho Leung Ho Lee Foundation was founded in 1994 by patriotic Hong Kong financiers Ho Sin Hang, Leung Kau-Kui, Ho Tim and Lee Quo-Wei to honor outstanding Chinese scientists. This year, the awards went to Li Jiayang, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences who researches plant molecular genetics, and another 55 sci-tech workers.

